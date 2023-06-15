Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart opens up about struggles with alcohol

June 15, 2023 10:47AM EDT
Share
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics

The Chainsmokers Drew Taggart is explaining the very personal meaning behind the duo’s latest song, “Self Destruction Mode.”

In a candid Instagram post Wednesday, June 14, Drew writes, “i’ve struggled with drinking throughout my career as it’s an addiction that’s woven into the environment we exist in.”

He continues, “this guilt of not being good enough or not being better ironically sends me into a spiral that restarts my bad habit cycle.”

“this song isn’t a cry for help but more of an embrace or celebration of all that i am,” he explains. “i know that im flawed. i know that i am great and so are you. Never forget it.”

“Self Destruction Mode,” featuring rap/pop artist bludnymph, was released on June 2.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Music notes: Selena Gomez, Shakira and more
2

Britney Spears reacts to her ex and her family’s UK tabloid interview: “So sad”
3

Nominee Sara Bareilles “grateful” Tony Awards are happening amid the WGA strike: “I’m thrilled there won’t be a script”
4

Mix 94-1 is getting Dad into all six of these shows
5

A 14-Year-Old Animated A Scene For “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse”