The Cleveland Guardians in Playoff Mode – The Wild Card Series

October 7, 2022 12:02PM EDT
The Cleveland Guardians in Playoff Mode – The Wild Card Series

 

FROM the Cleveland Guardians:

Rays Series Focus/Promotions Ballpark Events
Friday, October 7 vs. Rays @ 12:07 p.m.

 

*ALL GATES: OPEN at 10:00 a.m.

Broadcast Information: ESPN

WTAM/WMMS/GRN

 

National Anthem: Dan Polk

 

Ceremonial First Pitch:

  • Peter Knab, devoted fan who has attended over 120 Guardians games this season

 

Color Guard: United States Army

 

Play Ball: John Adams (video recording)

 God Bless America: Dan Polk

 

Rally Towel Giveaway: All fans will receive a “Stand For The Land” rally towel upon entry to the ballpark.

 

Gateway Plaza Entertainment: Slider, the Hot Dogs and the Strikers will be out on Gateway Plaza before the game to hand out swag to fans. Fans can take photos in front of “Stand For The Land” marquee letters.

 

Right Field Gate Photo Opportunity: “#The Land” marquee letters will be outside the Right Field Gate for photos.

 

Mid-1st Inning Banner: A “Stand For The Land” banner will unfurl over the Bleacher section in the middle of the 1st inning.
Saturday, October 8 vs. Rays @ 12:07 p.m.

 

*ALL GATES: OPEN at 10:00 a.m.

Broadcast Information: ESPN2

WTAM/WMMS/GRN

 

National Anthem: Jon Ridinger

 

Ceremonial First Pitch:  

  • Mike Hargrove

 

Color Guard: United States Navy

 Rally Towel Giveaway: All fans will receive a “Stand For The Land” rally towel upon entry to the ballpark.

 

Gateway Plaza Entertainment: Slider, the Hot Dogs and the Strikers will be out on Gateway Plaza before the game to hand out swag to fans. Fans can take photos in front of “Stand For The Land” marquee letters.

 

Right Field Gate Photo Opportunity: “#The Land” marquee letters will be outside the Right Field Gate for photos.
Sunday, October 9 vs. Rays @ 4:07 p.m.*

*if necessary

*ALL GATES: OPEN at 2:00 p.m.

Broadcast Information: ESPN

WTAM/WMMS/GRN

 

National Anthem: Emyrson Flora, top 10 on American Idol

 

Ceremonial First Pitch:  

  • Andre Thornton

 

Color Guard: United States Marine Corp.

 God Bless America: Hannah Tramonte

 

Rally Towel Giveaway: All fans will receive a “Stand For The Land” rally towel upon entry to the ballpark.

 

Gateway Plaza Entertainment: Slider, the Hot Dogs and the Strikers will be out on Gateway Plaza before the game to hand out swag to fans. Fans can take photos in front of “Stand For The Land” marquee letters.

 

Right Field Gate Photo Opportunity: “#The Land” marquee letters will be outside the Right Field Gate for photos.

Game 1 for the Guardians live on 1480 WHBC!    The Cleveland Guardians play GAME 2 of their Wildcard Series with Tampa Bay Saturday. First pitch at 12:07pm and you will hear the game on our sister station MIX 94.1!

(Ohio State)
On 1480 WHBC on Saturday we will have The Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan State. 2:30pm pregame and 4:00pm kickoff again on 1480 WHBC. Guardians on Mix 94.1

(Browns)
ON SUNDAY – we will have the Browns hosting the LA Chargers. Pregame is 11:30 and Kickoff is at 1:00pm on 1480 WHBC. IF NECESSARY you will be able to hear the Guardians game #3 of the wildcard series against Tampa Bay on MIX 94.1 4:07pm first pitch.

