The Cleveland Guardians in Playoff Mode – The Wild Card Series
FROM the Cleveland Guardians:
|Rays Series Focus/Promotions
|Ballpark Events
|Friday, October 7 vs. Rays @ 12:07 p.m.
*ALL GATES: OPEN at 10:00 a.m.
Broadcast Information: ESPN
WTAM/WMMS/GRN
National Anthem: Dan Polk
Ceremonial First Pitch:
Color Guard: United States Army
Play Ball: John Adams (video recording)
|God Bless America: Dan Polk
Rally Towel Giveaway: All fans will receive a “Stand For The Land” rally towel upon entry to the ballpark.
Gateway Plaza Entertainment: Slider, the Hot Dogs and the Strikers will be out on Gateway Plaza before the game to hand out swag to fans. Fans can take photos in front of “Stand For The Land” marquee letters.
Right Field Gate Photo Opportunity: “#The Land” marquee letters will be outside the Right Field Gate for photos.
Mid-1st Inning Banner: A “Stand For The Land” banner will unfurl over the Bleacher section in the middle of the 1st inning.
|Saturday, October 8 vs. Rays @ 12:07 p.m.
*ALL GATES: OPEN at 10:00 a.m.
Broadcast Information: ESPN2
WTAM/WMMS/GRN
National Anthem: Jon Ridinger
Ceremonial First Pitch:
Color Guard: United States Navy
|Rally Towel Giveaway: All fans will receive a “Stand For The Land” rally towel upon entry to the ballpark.
|Sunday, October 9 vs. Rays @ 4:07 p.m.*
*if necessary
*ALL GATES: OPEN at 2:00 p.m.
Broadcast Information: ESPN
WTAM/WMMS/GRN
National Anthem: Emyrson Flora, top 10 on American Idol
Ceremonial First Pitch:
Color Guard: United States Marine Corp.
|God Bless America: Hannah Tramonte
Rally Towel Giveaway: All fans will receive a “Stand For The Land” rally towel upon entry to the ballpark.
Game 1 for the Guardians live on 1480 WHBC! The Cleveland Guardians play GAME 2 of their Wildcard Series with Tampa Bay Saturday. First pitch at 12:07pm and you will hear the game on our sister station MIX 94.1!
(Ohio State)
On 1480 WHBC on Saturday we will have The Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan State. 2:30pm pregame and 4:00pm kickoff again on 1480 WHBC. Guardians on Mix 94.1
(Browns)
ON SUNDAY – we will have the Browns hosting the LA Chargers. Pregame is 11:30 and Kickoff is at 1:00pm on 1480 WHBC. IF NECESSARY you will be able to hear the Guardians game #3 of the wildcard series against Tampa Bay on MIX 94.1 4:07pm first pitch.