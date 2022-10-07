The Cleveland Guardians in Playoff Mode – The Wild Card Series

Rally Towel Giveaway: All fans will receive a “Stand For The Land” rally towel upon entry to the ballpark.

Gateway Plaza Entertainment: Slider, the Hot Dogs and the Strikers will be out on Gateway Plaza before the game to hand out swag to fans. Fans can take photos in front of “Stand For The Land” marquee letters.

Right Field Gate Photo Opportunity: “#The Land” marquee letters will be outside the Right Field Gate for photos.

Mid-1st Inning Banner: A “Stand For The Land” banner will unfurl over the Bleacher section in the middle of the 1st inning.