The “Clownado” Trailer Has Arrived
By Sarah
|
May 16, 2019 @ 8:25 AM

In the spirit of the “Sharknado” films, there’s a new film that’s coming and it’s called “Clownado” and it’s exactly what you the name says.
The trailer or the film has been released and it seems to be just as cheesy as the “Sharknado” films.
In the film, demon circus clowns set out for revenge on the masses by using a killer tornado.
During the melee, a stripper, an Elvis impersonator, truck driver, and teen runaway get caught up in the battle that comes out this summer.
Are you going to be watching “Clownado?”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ted Cruz Issues Warning About Intergalactic ‘Space Pirates’ Fans Roast Will Smith for “Aladdin” BTS Channels The Beatles On “Colbert” Divorce Lawyer Breaks Down the Five Most Common Reasons Marriages Fail Get Paid To Drink Wine In France Bill Nye Dropping F Bombs Urging Us Get Our Sh*t Together On Climate Change Is A Must See
Comments