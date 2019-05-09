The College Admissions Scandal To Be Adapted Into A Limited TV Series

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the college admission scandal will be adapted into a limited television series.

“Accepted” is a book written by New York Times reporters Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz. The book will be adapted for T.V. by Emmy award winner D.V. DeVincentis.

The book will share the details behind 50 people including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin who rigged exams and paid large sums of money to get their daughters accepted into college.

Should the actresses play themselves? Who should play their roles?