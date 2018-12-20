The Debate Is Over! Bruce Willis’ Die Hard Gets a Christmas Makeover in Time for the Holidays

The great debate as to whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie or not has been going on since 1988.

Bruce Willis has stated that it is NOT a Christmas movie while his movie co-star Bonnie Bedelia says it IS a Christmas movie.

20th Century Fox released a re-cut holiday trailer. In it, John McClane travels to Los Angeles from New York for an office Christmas Party.

The voiceover kicks in, this is John he just wants to spend Christmas with the family. But when he gets stuck at the office party it’ll be a holiday he’ll never forget.

Let the great debate continue…do you consider it a Christmas movie?