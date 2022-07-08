The Dirty Shirley Is The Unofficial Drink Of Summer
The Dirty Shirley is the new drink of summer.
While it’s nothing new, the cocktail is growing in popularity, with the hashtag #dirtyshirley trending at more than 10 million on TikTok.
There are tons of variations but the basic recipe is an ice-filled Collins glass, with vodka (regular or cherry-flavored), grenadine, lemon-lime soda or ginger ale and a maraschino cherry.
The drink stems from the OG mocktail, the Shirley Temple, which uses lemon-lime soda or ginger ale, a dash of grenadine and a maraschino cherry.
Does a Dirty Shirley sound good to you?
What’s your favorite cocktail?