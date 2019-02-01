The “Fiji Water Girl” Is Suing Fiji Water

Kelleth Cuthbert aka “Fiji Water Girl” became famous after photobombing celebrity pictures during the Golden Globe Awards and now in an interesting twist, she’s suing Fiji water for the use of her picture.

According to reports, Cuthbert didn’t give permission for the brand to use her image for cardboard cutouts to advertise the brand.

Reports say that Fiji has made over $12 million from the campaign and Cuthbert wants to get her piece of the pie.

Fiji isn’t backing down from the suit and feels confident that they will win the case after saying that they “negotiated a generous agreement” with Cuthbert that she violated after the Golden Globes.

Who’s side are you on in this lawsuit?