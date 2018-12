Entertainment Weekly has released the first images of the cast for the live action version of Disney’s Aladdin. Some people are commenting on Will Smith’s appearance as the genie.

In the animated movie, the genie was blue. In real life, Smith is just wearing a blue coat with a ponytail and a distinctive beard. It was up in the air as to whether the genie would be a CGI or motion-capture character. Apparently, it’s just Will Smith in costume. Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th.