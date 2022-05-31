The First Trailer for the Live-Action Pinocchio Is Here!
Check out the Disney’s Pinocchio teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.
The Disney+ movie stars Tom Hanks (Geppetto), Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Pinocchio), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jiminy Cricket), Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans, Kyanne Lamaya, Giuseppe Battiston, and Lewin Lloyd.
Pinocchio will be available on Disney Plus on September 8th.