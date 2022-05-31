      Weather Alert

The First Trailer for the Live-Action Pinocchio Is Here!

May 31, 2022 @ 11:31am

Check out the Disney’s Pinocchio teaser trailer for the upcoming live-action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy.

The Disney+ movie stars Tom Hanks (Geppetto), Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (Pinocchio), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jiminy Cricket), Cynthia Erivo, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Luke Evans, Kyanne Lamaya, Giuseppe Battiston, and Lewin Lloyd.

Pinocchio will be available on Disney Plus on September 8th.

