The Future is Here! Nike Releasing Self-Lacing Basketball Shoes In 2019

Back To The Future 2 got a couple of things correct in its 1989 predictions: the Cubs would win a World Series, Miami now has a baseball team, and Nike will sell self-lacing shoes.

Forget showing off your moves on the court, these basketball shoes will be all the rage when they appear next spring.

The sneaker giant made the revelation on their quarterly earnings call, announcing the second generation pair will set you back about $350 for the “Adaptive” brand.

The original version of the high tech sneaker was released two years ago at around double the price.

