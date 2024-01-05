“The Golden Bachelor” Marries His Bride On TV

“The Golden Bachelor”, 72-year-old Gerry Turner married the recipient of his final rose, 70-year-old Theresa Nist, on TV last night!

The venue was the La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs.

Alongside family and friends, familiar faces from Bachelor Nation — including Wells Adams, Ben Higgins, Jason and Molly Mesnick, Desiree and Chris Siegfried, and Trista and Ryan Sutter —were all there. And how about have an ex-girlfriend be the officiant!! Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles officiated. “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer was there but had to cut out early as his wife was in labor, so if you noticed him checking is phone a lot, that was why!

But before the wedding kicked off, Bachelor Nation star Brayden Bowers popped the question to Christina Mandrell!