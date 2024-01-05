Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

“The Golden Bachelor” Marries His Bride On TV

January 5, 2024 12:41PM EST
“The Golden Bachelor”, 72-year-old Gerry Turner married the recipient of his final rose, 70-year-old Theresa Nist, on TV last night!

The venue was the La Quinta Resort & Club near Palm Springs.

Alongside family and friends, familiar faces from Bachelor Nation — including Wells AdamsBen HigginsJason and Molly MesnickDesiree and Chris Siegfried, and Trista and Ryan Sutter —were all there. And how about have an ex-girlfriend be the officiant!!  Golden Bachelor contestant Susan Noles officiated. “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer was there but had to cut out early as his wife was in labor, so if you noticed him checking is phone a lot, that was why!

But before the wedding kicked off, Bachelor Nation star Brayden Bowers popped the question to Christina Mandrell!

