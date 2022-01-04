The Grammy Awards Could Be Postponed… Again
The Recording Academy is likely to postpone the 64th Grammy Awards, set for January 31st, due to the omicron variant.
A source with direct knowledge says it’s “looking likely.” This would be the second year in a row that the Grammys have been postponed due to COVID-19.
Last year’s show was originally set for January 31st of 2021, but was delayed to March 14th due to a spike in COVID cases in Los Angeles.
Trevor Noah of The Daily Show hosted last year’s show and is also set to host this year. The Recording Academy is known to prefer to hold the show in an arena at full capacity since they get considerable ticket revenue from the event.
While we wait for a decision, a Recording Academy spokesman emphasized that no decision has been made and urged caution against speculation.