The Great Pandemic Bake-Off May Be Over
As people were ordered to stay home amid the Coronavirus pandemic many took to their kitchens to show off their baking skills. Prices of eggs and flour have shifted lower now that restaurants are reopening, but it doesn’t mean that people will abandon their kitchens.
Owners of baking websites saw traffic increase during the height of the Coronavirus and grocery prices jumped one percent in May, with the bulk of the price hike coming from beef, ice cream, and cereal. “We suspect at-home consumption will stay at an elevated level until everyone is vaccinated,” says KK Davey, president of strategic analytics for IRI, a market research firm.
Have you discovered a love of baking or cooking since the Coronavirus shut down? What new dish did you learn to make?