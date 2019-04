Shot of an attractive young woman eating peanut butter while relaxing on the sofa at home

National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day was celebrated yesterday but did you know the average American will have eaten over 2000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches by the time they graduate from high school? Yeah, that’s a LOT of sammies.

But the REAL question isn’t which flavor of jelly, but rather which style of peanut butter do you prefer? Chunky/crunchy or creamy? Myself, I’m a chunky guy but I’m also a chunky guy so I might be biased!