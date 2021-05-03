The Hall of Fame Concert for Legends has been Announced! Rock fans and Country fans GET READY!
Country music superstar Brad Paisley and legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd will co-headline the 2021 Concert for Legends Presented by Ford at 8 p.m. ET Monday, Aug. 9 in Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The concert wraps up the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls.
Tickets for the Concert for Legends Presented by Ford will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET Friday, May 7 and may be purchased at www.ProFootballHOF.com/tickets. Prices range from $75 to $285.
“We are excited for not one, but two music icons honoring and performing in the 2021 Concert of Legends Presented by Ford,” said George Veras, Chief Operating Officer & Executive Producer at the Hall of Fame. “They join Aerosmith, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Kid Rock, Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons as the great artists who have brought their talents to center stage at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which is quickly becoming a ‘must’ tour stop and fan-favorite music venue.”
Paisley is a critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer whose talents have earned him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards (including Entertainer of the Year) among many others. He has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001.
Lynyrd Skynyrd is best known for the RIAA platinum-certified “Sweet Home Alabama” and self-proclaimed signature song “Free Bird” that Rolling Stone said was “easily the most requested live song in existence.” With such everlasting hits as “Simple Man,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “What’s Your Name,” “Call Me The Breeze,” “You Got That Right” and more, it is easy to see why Rolling Stone named Lynyrd Skynyrd one of its 100 Greatest Bands of All Time. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006.
In 2021, original member Gary Rossington will be joined by Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Dale Krantz Rossington and Carol Chase.
Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd are both supporters of Pro Football Hall of Fame programs. Earlier this year, Paisley performed virtually during the 2021 Merlin Olsen Super Bowl Show. The Lynyrd Skynyrd Foundation is making a financial contribution to the Black College Football Hall of Fame, which is housed within the Pro Football Hall of Fame.