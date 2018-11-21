The Health Benefits Of Being Thankful

(WHBC) – As you enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday, did you know there are health benefits to being thankful?

Dr. Stan Anderson, with Jackson Family Practice, says the trick is — find the things you’re thankful for and truly express your thankfulness in a meaningful way.

“That’s what truly adds that extra something to life, the ‘secret sauce’ if you will, that really helps people do better in life.”

On Canton’s Morning News Dr. Anderson says people who are thankful have less pain, have better relationships, sleep better and react better to the stressful times in life.

But he emphasizes that you can’t just say thank you, you must truly be thankful — it has to come from the heart.

