      Weather Alert

The House has Voted to Impeach – Again

Jan 13, 2021 @ 5:04pm

In this image from video, the final vote total of 232-197 to impeachment President Donald Trump over the violent siege of the Capitol, after voting on the House floor Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Donald Trump becomes the only President to be impeached twice.  Republican Ohio Congressman Anthony Gonzalez crossed over and voted to impeach the President.  He came out against the President and his actions last week.

 

(House Television via AP)

 

 

Popular Posts
Trump
Petition To Replace Trump in ‘Home Alone 2’ Circulating
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Resigns
man and woman watching tablet
Roku Buys Quibi Catalog, Will Stream It Free
Listen: Dave and Jimmy- The Weird Things We Got Stuck Inside Ourselves Last Year
Congress Works Through The Night To Certify Election Results