Source: YouTube

Ingrid Andress gave the National Anthem her best shot at the MLB Home Run Derby…and well, people were begging for Fergie! Or any of these less than stellar performances!

Also, many thought it was Tate McCrae LOL.

tate mcrae needs to release a statement immediately pic.twitter.com/CsF0mWSshM — aram (@aramnotagoat) July 16, 2024

As a reminder of what it SHOULD sound like: