The IRS Could File Your Taxes… For FREE – Smarter Sunday

The final date to file your taxes is coming up… tomorrow actually! It’s the season most dread, due to the expenses and time associated with filling.

Ever wonder why if the IRS has access to your social security number, and even how much you make in a year, that they just wouldn’t file your taxes for you? Turns out they can, and have been trying to for FREE! This would especially benefit low and middle-class citizens who don’t have the funds to spend on the filling process.

The biggest factor that has prevented the IRS from providing a free filing system, are the companies that lobby against it, such as Turbo Tax and H&R Block. Having a free service provided by the government would mean tax filing services would lose profits, near in the millions.

Countries such as Sweeden and Spain have implemented this tax system and have had great success in doing so. With a recent bill passing making it illegal to provide free filling services, it doesn’t seem that the way we file our taxes will be changing soon.

Don’t forget, tomorrow is your tax filing deadline!