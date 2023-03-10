The Jonas Brothers suggest a tour announcement is “coming very soon”

The Jonas Brothers will release their hotly anticipated new effort, The Album, in May — and fans are naturally wondering if this means the boys will head out on tour.

Kevin Jonas seemingly confirmed the trek when chatting with E! News, saying, “We haven’t announced the tour, but it will be coming very soon.”

He also added, “We are going to be doing a bunch of shows leading up to the album release, as well. A lot of exciting things this year and the years to come.”

One such cluster of shows promoting the upcoming album will be the brothers’ Broadway residency, which kicks off March 14. The trio previously revealed each night they’ll play a different album from start to finish — ranging from their self-titled debut right up to their upcoming release.

When talking about The Album, said Nick Jonas, “We’re taking the roots of what our sound is … but also going back to our roots and pulling from those ‘70s influences we grew up listening to.”

The brothers said they grew up listening to The Bee Gees, Boston and Stevie Wonder.

Joe explained why he’s glad the group took their time on their next album. “A lot of things happened obviously in the last couple of years, so we never got the time to just connect, stay in one room and work on new music,” he said. “To be able to do that and have that outcome that we had, we are so thrilled.”

The Album drops May 12.

