The Jonas Brothers to perform the Cowboys vs. Giants halftime show this Thanksgiving

The Dallas Cowboys will be taking on the New York Giants this Thanksgiving, but for fans of the Jonas Brothers, all eyes will be on the halftime show.

The trio has been tapped to rock the crowds at AT&T Stadium for the nationally televised halftime show this Thanksgiving. The game will air on local FOX channels.

The Cowboys traditionally use their Thanksgiving halftime show to donate to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign — which is why the game uses the term “Red Kettle Kickoff.”

The Jonas Brothers will don Cowboys jerseys for the performance, opting to wear the numbers 11, 24 and 22. The jerseys will also be embossed with their last name JONAS on the back as well as The Salvation Army logo.

This is the second time the JoBros have performed the Red Kettle Kickoff — their first being in 2008.

“We couldn’t be more excited to return to AT&T Stadium and play The Salvation Army halftime show,” the group said in a statement. “We are honored that our performance will help raise awareness of the great need that exists and encourage everyone to donate to The Salvation Army to make a difference in their communities this holiday season and all year long.”

It should be noted the Red Kettle Campaign celebrates its 132nd anniversary this year. Last year, it helped support over 25 million people in America.

The Cowboys will square off against the Giants on November 24, starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX. This will mark the second time in history the two teams played against each other on Thanksgiving — their first being in 1992.

