‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ renewed for two more seasons

November 7, 2022 1:41PM EST
Kelly Clarkson will be gracing our TV screens for at least a few more years.

Her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, has been renewed through 2025.

“2 MORE SEASONS!!” the show’s Twitter account posted on Monday. “Can’t wait to share more stories, music and laughs with y’all!”

The show, which Kelly also executive produces, is currently in its fourth season and airs in 211 local markets across the country.

“Kelly Clarkson is one of the brightest stars of our time,” Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of Syndication Studios and E! News at NBCUniversal, says in a statement.

“With more than 500 hours viewed on broadcast, cable and digital platforms since its launch, The Kelly Clarkson Show has been a home for stories that entertain, inspire important conversations and connect with loyal viewers across multiple generations in meaningful ways,” Wilson continues. “Together, with our best-in-class producing team, we’ll continue to build on the show’s success and legacy.”

To date, the show has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards.

