The Kid LAROI releases new song and video from ‘The First Time’; next track is due January 27

After announcing his upcoming project, The First Time, The Kid LAROI has released the first song from it, along with a video.

The brief song is called “I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was (Intro),” and in it, LAROI talks about his regrets, singing, “I did things that I knew were wrong but/ time keeps on movin’ on/ no matter which way I run/ I can’t go back to the way it was.”

At the end of the moody, simple video, we get the announcement that another new song from the project, called “Love Again,” is due January 27. According to LAROI, that song — a fan favorite people have been begging him to drop — is the “official single.” The First Time is available for presave now.

The new project is the follow-up to F*ck Love 3: Over You, which came out in 2021 and included LAROI’s megahit Justin Bieber collab “Stay.” As previously reported, LAROI performed some unreleased tunes at a Hollywood party last weekend and also reunited with Justin to sing “Stay,” though Justin blanked on the lyrics.

