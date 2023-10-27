The Kid LAROI releases new track, “What Just Happened”

The Kid LAROI has released his latest song, “What Just Happened.”

The track comes two days after he announced that his upcoming album, The First Time, will release on November 10.

Fans have been waiting for “What Just Happened” to drop ever since he previewed the song while on tour in 2022. It arrived Friday, October 27, alongside an official music video directed by Ramez Silyan.

“I don’t know if we just crossed the line / ‘Cause I don’t even know what just happened / Everything I said last night was lies,” The Kid LAROI sings in the song’s chorus.

The whimsical music video stays in theme with the new album and shows off a group of friends as they go on a psychedelic experience.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.