The Kid LAROI taking “some time away” to finish his album
The Kid LAROI is one of those artists who’s constantly posting on social media, but he deleted everything on his Instagram on Tuesday but a note to his fans.
Announcing that his F**k Love era is “finally” over, he announces, “Last week, I went on a small vacation for the first time in a while. During that time, I started thinking and I made the decision that I need to take some time away from everything and focus on the next project: my debut album.”
“I’m going to miss you all beyond words can describe, but I do believe that this is what I need to do to give you all the best music possible,” he added. “I’ll be back soon. I promise.”
The chart-topping Australian star also paid tribute to his fans, noting that he owes his success to “every single one of you,” adding, “There is now way I will ever be able to repay you.”
LAROI will kick off his first headlining tour at the top of next year.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.