The Last Elton John Giveaway Ever

December 1, 2022 8:30PM EST
Mix 94-1 has a chance for you and friend to see Elton John: Farewell Yellow Brick Road- The Final Tour at the O2 Arena in London, May 30th!

You’ll get roundtrip airfare for two, 3 days/2 nights hotel accommodations and tickets to this truly historic show.

Your chance to win happens for one-day ONLY…. Listen all-day Wednesday December 7th, 2022!

See below and enter the keywords you hear at the top of every hour between 8am and 6pm below for a shot to win.

Elton John – The last date of his final tour in his homeland. And YOU can be there!

More about:
Elton John

