The Last Season of “Game of Thrones” Was Supposed to Be 3 Movies

Here’s an interesting fun fact about the final season of “Game of Thrones” that you may not have known. The last season was supposed to be three movies and not on TV.

That’s right. The ending was intended to be three two-hour movies. The idea was pitched back during the third season so that the ending could be done to the scale that was described in the book.

Since the show is so popular, HBO was able to fund the final six episodes to the price tag of $15 million per episode! After that, the TV didn’t seem so bad.

The “Game of Thrones” final season is expected to premiere sometime next year on HBO.

Would you rather the final season be on TV or the movie theater?