The Latest In Texting Scams Involving The IRS

Nov 11, 2020 @ 3:03pm
The IRS is warning about a new phishing scam. The Scammers are sending text messages promising $1,200 stimulus checks. The text comes with a link that takes people to a fake IRS website all while stealing their personal information.

The message reads, you have received a direct deposit of $1,200 from COVID-19 TREAS Fund. Further action is required to accept this payment into your account. Continue here to accept this payment. The IRS is asking people not to clink on the link. Screen shot the message and report it to [email protected] Include the phone number where the message came from, the day and the time you received the message. Have you ever been unknowingly scammed?

