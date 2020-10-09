The Latest Insect Out To End Us In 2020 Is A…Caterpillar?
Just when you thought we’d seen everything 2020 can throw our way – here come the poison caterpillars. The Virginia Department of Forestry has received multiple reports of the Puss Caterpillar, one of the most venomous caterpillars in the U.S. Puss Caterpillars have a thick, furry coat that conceals venomous spines.
Their sting is extremely painful and can cause rash, vomiting, swollen glands, and fever. Puss Caterpillars aren’t typically seen this far north – which researchers say could be due to climate change. What other threats can 2020 throw our way? Do you have a fear of bugs?