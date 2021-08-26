‘The Lion King’ Prequel casts Kelvin Harrison Jr & Aaron Pierre
Disney is working on ‘The Lion King’ Prequel with Barry Jenkins as the director. This Live-Action film has cast Aaron Pierre as a young Mufasa and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka. The story will be about Mufasa’s life and his interactions with the other exotic animals of Pride Rock. Jeff Nathanson, who wrote the remake of ‘Lion King’, will be writing this prequel, which has already begun production. Are you excited about the prequel of ‘The Lion King’?