Weather Alert
Local News
The list of COVID-19 Positives in the White House Grows
Oct 5, 2020 @ 12:54pm
Another White House official has tested positive for coronavirus – press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
On Monday, McEnany wrote that she tested positive “while experiencing no symptoms” and will quarantine. She is the ninth person connected to the Trump administration to test positive since last week.
McEnany held a press briefing last Thursday and spoke to reporters outside the White House on Sunday without wearing a mask. She says she had tested negative multiple times since Thursday before Monday’s positive test.
