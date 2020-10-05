      Weather Alert

The list of COVID-19 Positives in the White House Grows

Oct 5, 2020 @ 12:54pm

  • Another White House official has tested positive for coronavirus – press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
  • On Monday, McEnany wrote that she tested positive “while experiencing no symptoms” and will quarantine.  She is the ninth person connected to the Trump administration to test positive since last week.
  • McEnany held a press briefing last Thursday and spoke to reporters outside the White House on Sunday without wearing a mask.  She says she had tested negative multiple times since Thursday before Monday’s positive test.

