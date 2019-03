LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Jay Z (L) and Beyonce attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

The Louvre in Paris is a destination to check out but last year, Beyoncé and Jay-Z made the museum a must-see spot. The Carters used the Louvre as the backdrop for their Apes**t video.

In a statement, The Louvre said 10.2 million people visited last year. That set a record for the museum. They credit the 26 percent boost in visitors to Bey and Jay.