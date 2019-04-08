The Magic Word at the Box Office This Weekend Was “Shazam!”
By Sarah
|
Apr 8, 2019 @ 6:23 AM

Shazam had a good weekend at the box office!
When you add the advanced screening sales, domestic sales and international sales the movie made $158.6 million ($53 million domestically)
A domestic opening of $53 million may seem low for the comic book world but Shazam was a less expensive movie to make than other Marvel and DC movies because it relied less on special effects to create the movie.
Rounding out the top 5 of box office movies for the weekend, #2 Pet Sematary, #3 Dumbo, #4 Us and #5 Captain Marvel.

