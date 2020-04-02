‘The Masked Singer’ White Tiger is Revealed
On ‘The Masked Singer’ White Tiger was never the best singer but he definitely was entertaining! Last night the Super 9 performed and when it was all said and done the bottom 3 were Banana, Rhino and White Tiger. Then it was announced White Tiger would be eliminated and unmasked as the other two advanced to the next round.
Both Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy guessed it was Rob Gronkowski, Ken Jeongg guessed it was JJ Watt and Nicole Scherzinger thought it was John Cena. Once the mask was taken off it was revealed that Robin and Jenny guessed correctly because it was Rob Gronkowski! Watch the video as he explains the clues and that several of his teammates knew immediately it was him behind the mask!