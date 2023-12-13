The Mix 94-1 Christmas Music Promise

Mix 94-1 promises not to burn you out on TOO much Christmas cheer this year.

Listen all season long for the best mix of hits AND holiday jams.

Sure, we’ll be playing Mariah and Brenda and Bing & Britney….

…but we’ll also be playing Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo & Doja Cat too!

Wanna hear something??? Text it to us at 330-450-9400.

Powered by our friends at Harnack Family Insurance, North Canton and Dominic Fonte & Associates.

Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from all of us here at Mix 94-1!