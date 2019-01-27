The Most Delicious Lip Balm EVER By Gabe | Jan 27, 2019 @ 4:52 PM How would you like to have a lip balm that smells like the cream of an Oreo cookie? It is possible. You can’t buy it but you can win it. Log on to oreo.com and enter to win their new lip balm. The contest period runs from February 4th to March 6th. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Beyonce Has A Twin…Sort Of… Sonic Is Adding Fried Oreos To The Menu Mix Lounge Artist Jess Glynne Stops By Good Morning America! Adorable Photo Of Girl And Her Dads Goes Viral Gum Adds A Female To It’s Packaging For The First Time Ever Gabe Gets The Scoop On Pizza Hut’s Special Delivery