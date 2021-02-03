      Weather Alert

The Most Divisive Easter Candy Returns!

Feb 3, 2021 @ 3:02pm

After Taking A Few Holiday Seasons Off Peeps are back! The sugary treat was absent during Halloween and Christmas last year, but are making a comeback just in time for Easter. The producer of the treats, Just Born, halted production last April to protect their employees’ health during the beginning of the pandemic.

 

Two new flavors are being introduced: Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and Froot Loops Flavored Pop. Peeps: love em or hate em? What’s your favorite peep flavor? Does the shape of the peep really change the taste?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by PEEPS® (@peepsbrand)

Popular Posts
DHS Issues National Terrorism Advisory
Actor Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Gave $75M to ‘Matrix’ Crew
Dustin Diamond, "Saved by the Bell" Star, Dies At 44 Of Lung Cancer
Toys 'R' Us Has Closed All It's Stores Again
Get In The Romantic Spirit With The Classic Valentine's Dish...Pink Mac & Cheese?