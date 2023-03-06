Photo: Getty Images

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day, and for many in America, a bowl of cereal is the go-to option for a quick and easy breakfast. With an abundance of options available on supermarket shelves, it can be challenging to decide which cereal to choose. However, a few breakfast cereals have gained immense popularity in the United States over the years. Here are some of the most popular breakfast cereals in America:

5. Lucky Charms

2021 sales: 86 million boxes

Starting our list of the most popular breakfast cereals in America is Lucky Charms. Lucky Charms, made by General Mills, is a cereal that has been around since the 1960s. It is made with toasted oat pieces and marshmallow shapes that are colored and flavored. The marshmallow shapes are often what make this cereal so popular. The cereal has seasonal themed versions and is popular around Saint Patrick’s Day.

4. Cinnamon Toast Crunch

2021 sales: 105 million boxes

Cinnamon Toast Crunch, made by General Mills, is a sweet cereal that has been around since the 1980s. The cereal is made with wheat and rice, and is coated with cinnamon and sugar. It has a crunchy texture that many people love.

3. Honey Nut Cheerios

2021 sales: 129 million boxes

Honey Nut Cheerios, made by General Mills, is a sweetened cereal that has been around since the 1970s. It is made with whole grain oats and is flavored with honey and almond. The cereal is often marketed as a healthier alternative to sugary cereals.

2. Frosted Flakes

2021 sales: 132 million boxes

Number two on the list of the most popular breakfast cereals in America is Frosted Flakes. Made by Kellogg’s, Frosted Flaks is a sweetened cereal that has been around since the 1950s. The cereal is made with corn flakes that are coated with sugar and frosted. It is often marketed as a breakfast cereal for children, with its mascot, Tony the Tiger, urging them to have a bowl and saying “They’re Gr-r-reat!”

1. Cheerios

2021 sales: 139 million boxes

Cheerios, made by General Mills, is a classic cereal that has been around since 1941. It is made with whole grain oats and has a simple taste that appeals to many people. Cheerios are low in sugar and are often recommended as a healthy breakfast option for children.