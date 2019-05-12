The Most Unlikely Remedy for an Upset Stomach
By Anastasia Otto
May 12, 2019 @ 12:35 PM

Sometimes, home remedies can be the best and most unlikely solutions.  While most recommend a cold ginger ale, experts say the sugar within the drink could make things worse.

Instead, it’s recommended to drink ginger tea or even freshly grated ginger. Better yet, I have a stomach ache cure that will blow your mind.

Since my friend introduced me to the home remedy, I have sworn by it. Just don’t knock it till you try it! It starts with lemon slices, adds a pinch of salt, and finally, pepper! It may seem odd but it has worked every time!

What are some of your home remedies?

