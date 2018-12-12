The Most Watched Netflix Movies and Shows Are….
By Sarah Peters
|
Dec 12, 2018 @ 5:46 AM
Film Slate And Rolls Of Filmstreep And Spotlights

Netflix just released their year-end list so the next time you are in the mood to “Netflix and Chill” you might want to check out one of these popular shows.
The top TV shows included ‘On My Block,’ ‘The Making Of A Murderer Pt. 2,’ and the second season of ’13 Reasons Why.’
The most watched movies included ‘The Kissing Booth’, ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ and ‘Roxanne Roxanne’.
Are there any binge-worthy shows that aren’t on the list?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Old Woman Cuts Down Neighbors’ Christmas Lights Ariana Grande Releasing Another Song This Week Starbucks Offers Free Coffee For A Month With This Reusable Cup Michelle Obama’s Book Tour Is Coming to Cleveland! There’s Now An “Elf” Drinking Game Semi-Finals: “Best Christmas Movie of All Time” Results…
Comments