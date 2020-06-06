The NFL Has A Message For Players Who Knelt: “We Were Wrong”
On Thursday, a few prominent NFL players like Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu, Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins created a video demanding accountability from the NFL.
In part they said, We will not be silenced. We assert our right to peacefully protest. The NFL has responded in both a tweet and video from the NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell. In part the tweet says, we, the NFL admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.
We, the NFL believe Black Lives Matter. How do you feel about the NFL changing their position?