The Night King Drops Huge GOT Spoiler

Game of Thrones fans are anxiously counting down to the start of the 8th and final season of the HBO series.

Several actors have been promoting the show which returns in April 2019.

During a recent interview Vladimir Furdik, the actor who plays the Night King, let a huge spoiler slip.

He said, “In the third part of the last season, there is a battle that the creators intend to be the biggest in television history. The full episode will be about the battle.”

T.V. insiders estimate that this battle which took 2 and a half months to shoot will be the most expensive ever filmed for television.