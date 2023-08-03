Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

‘The Notebook’ musical coming to Broadway next spring

August 3, 2023 10:53AM EDT
Share
Courtesy of The Notebook

The Notebook musical, featuring music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson, is coming to Broadway next spring.

The show, based on the romance novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the 2004 film, will begin previews February 6, 2024, at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Opening night is set for March 14, 2024.

The story follows Allie and Noah — played by Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling in the film — who are both from different worlds but have a love that spans a lifetime. Casting for the musical has not yet been announced.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Tuesday, September 26, at 10 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Massillon Tigers Football Hazing Incident
2

“Thank you to all my angels”: Madonna says she’s “lucky to be alive”
3

Mom Starts Adaptive Clothing Company Inspired By Daughter’s Needs
4

Adult Bouncy Houses Are A New Party Trend
5

Thousands Are Planning A Double Feature Day Of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”