‘The Office’ Star Cancels Show After Shots Fired Inside Comedy Club

Jul 18, 2022 @ 8:05am

A former star of The Office had to cancel a comedy show after someone fired shots inside the club.

Actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform at the Comedy Zone in Charlotte, NC on Saturday.  But minutes before the show began, an armed man entered the club and opened fire.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and the suspect was taken into custody.

Robinson later posted an Instagram video assuring fans that he was safe: “It was wild. It was a moment for sure”.

 

