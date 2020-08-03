The One Alcohol That’s Down a Whopping $2 Billion in Sales
2020 hasn’t exactly had many reasons to celebrate and with the continuing pandemic forcing much smaller gatherings, France’s champagne industry has lost $2 billion in sales, according to the AP.
Eat This says that since champagne sales are down by around 100 million bottles in 2020, those in the champagne industry could move towards wine-making. One champagne expert told the AP that “Champagne has never lived through anything like this before – even in the World Wars. We have never experienced a sudden one-third fall in sales.”
How much bubbly have you drank in 2020? Will you celebrate the end of the pandemic with a glass of champagne?