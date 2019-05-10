The Original iPod Is on eBay for $20K
By Sarah
|
May 10, 2019 @ 9:04 AM
smartphone and headphones in pink background

If you’re looking to grab a piece of nostalgia the original iPod is for sale on eBay.
Really, someone has posted a completely unused and sealed iPod for $19,995.
Just to let you know how old the device really is, the iPod features a mechanical scroll and its storage capacity is 5GB.
What was the first album you downloaded on your iPod? How old were you when you got your first iPod?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

“It: Chapter 2” Trailer Is Here Help A mom in Need this Mother’s Day! Which Relationship Type Are You And Your Partner? Sheeran and Bieber Debut New Music Pop Star Madonna Says Giving Cell Phones to Her Children Too Early Was a Mistake Here’s Why the Royal Baby Is Named “Archie”
Comments