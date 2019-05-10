If you’re looking to grab a piece of nostalgia the original iPod is for sale on eBay.
Really, someone has posted a completely unused and sealed iPod for $19,995.
Just to let you know how old the device really is, the iPod features a mechanical scroll and its storage capacity is 5GB.
What was the first album you downloaded on your iPod? How old were you when you got your first iPod?
The Original iPod Is on eBay for $20K
If you’re looking to grab a piece of nostalgia the original iPod is for sale on eBay.