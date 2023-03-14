The Oscars Left Out Notable Names From The ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

There were many notable names that were absent from the Oscars telecast ‘In Memoriam’ segment. Oscar winner Mira Sorvino blasted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Twitter. Paul Sorvino died at 83 years old in July 2022 of natural causes. You knew him as Mafia don Paul Cicero in Goodfellas, Henry Kissinger in Nixon, and Sgt. Frank Cerreta on Law & Order.

It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!! https://t.co/dbgcfb1qy3 via @forthewin — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 13, 2023

Anne Heche passed away last year, as did Charlbi Dean (who actually starred in Best Picture nominee Triangle of Sadness). Leslie Jordan, Gilbert Gottfried, Cindy Williams, and the recently passed Tom Sizemore also weren’t mentioned on the telecast but mentioned on their website.