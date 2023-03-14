The Oscars Left Out Notable Names From The ‘In Memoriam’ Segment
March 14, 2023 10:28AM EDT
Source: YouTube
There were many notable names that were absent from the Oscars telecast ‘In Memoriam’ segment. Oscar winner Mira Sorvino blasted the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Twitter. Paul Sorvino died at 83 years old in July 2022 of natural causes. You knew him as Mafia don Paul Cicero in Goodfellas, Henry Kissinger in Nixon, and Sgt. Frank Cerreta on Law & Order.
Anne Heche passed away last year, as did Charlbi Dean (who actually starred in Best Picture nominee Triangle of Sadness). Leslie Jordan, Gilbert Gottfried, Cindy Williams, and the recently passed Tom Sizemore also weren’t mentioned on the telecast but mentioned on their website.