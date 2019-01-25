The People Want Sponge Bob’s “Sweet Victory” Played at the Super Bowl and Maroon 5 Might Just Give It to Them

With the passing of SpongeBob Squarepants creator Stephen Hillenburg last year fans have been petitioning on Change.org calling for the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show to include “Sweet Victory,” the rock song that SpongeBob sings at Bikini Bottom’s Bubble Bowl.

The petition has 1.1 million signatures and from the looks of Maroon 5’s promo video for the Super Bowl halftime show, SpongeBob may be included in the lineup.

SpongeBob is featured in the video around the 32-second mark, but we’ll have to wait until the big game to find out if SpongeBob makes it to the stage.