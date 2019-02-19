The Polar Vortex Killed A Ton Of Stink Bugs By Gabe | Feb 19, 2019 @ 3:11 PM Researchers are now announcing that the recent Polar Vortex has likely killed up to 95% of the country’s stink bugs. The bugs are considered an invasive species. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Urban Outfitters Is Selling Old VHS Tapes For $40 $99 Breakup Service Launches Imagine Dragons Coming To The Hall Of Fame ‘The Punisher’ & ‘Jessica Jones’ Canceled By Netflix In-N-Out’s Sneaker Collab Is Better Than Its Fries Is Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone?