“The Price Is Right” Contestant’s Showcase Bid Is Off By ONE DOLLAR

June 10, 2024 12:24PM EDT
If you’ve ever watched an episode of “The Price Is Right”, you know it ends with two contestants in the Showcase Showdown. It’s a huge prize package and you have to guess the price the closest without going over. As a bonus, you can win BOTH showcases if you are within $250 of the actual price!

Friday, Drew Carey was shocked when contestant Patrice Masse from Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada placed a bid of $39,500 on a package including a trip to Miami and a car. Turns out he was JUST BENEATH the actual price by ONE DOLLAR. 

